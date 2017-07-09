Help available Tuesday for victims of 2016 floods in NWLA

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Restore Louisiana's homeowner assistance program will hold an outreach Tuesday for victims of flooding last year in Northwest Louisiana.

It will run from 3 to 7 p.m. that date at the Atkins branch of Shreve Memorial Library, 3704 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.

The purpose is to help flood-impacted families complete the initial homeowner survey and to assist homeowners who have been invited to complete a program application.

Program representatives will be available to answer questions, provide information and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Completing the survey is the first step in requesting help through the Restore Louisiana homeowner assistance program.

Similar sessions are being held elsewhere throughout Louisiana.

