Elio Motors has another date with Louisiana panel Monday

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio and Caddo Parish District 12 Commissioner Louis Johnson addressed concerns about the company's future at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Elio CEO addresses concerns about company's status at former GM plant

Elio Motors' production time frame has been pushed back, again.

Elio Motors still needs around $300 million to get started on production in Shreveport.

The automotive company that plans to build its 3-wheel vehicles in Shreveport has a hearing Monday.

Representatives of Elio Motors are scheduled to appear before the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission at 10 a.m.

Earlier this year, the commission summoned company leaders to Metairie for a closed-door prehearing conference to answer to possible state law violations.

No one from the company showed up.

Elio Motors was one of more than 10 companies scheduled for prehearings that day to discuss possible state law violations.

Elio Motors' plans to move into the former GM plant in west Shreveport repeatedly have hit delays.

Likewise, the state commission previously postponed its hearing.

