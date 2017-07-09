Elio Motors has another date with Louisiana panel Monday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Elio Motors has another date with Louisiana panel Monday

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) -

The automotive company that plans to build its 3-wheel vehicles in Shreveport has a hearing Monday.

Representatives of Elio Motors are scheduled to appear before the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission at 10 a.m.

Earlier this year, the commission summoned company leaders to Metairie for a closed-door prehearing conference to answer to possible state law violations.

No one from the company showed up.

Elio Motors was one of more than 10 companies scheduled for prehearings that day to discuss possible state law violations. 

Elio Motors' plans to move into the former GM plant in west Shreveport repeatedly have hit delays.

Likewise, the state commission previously postponed its hearing.

