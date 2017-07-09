Elio Motors facing fines, charged with operating as manufacturer, dealer without license

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio and Caddo Parish District 12 Commissioner Louis Johnson addressed concerns about the company's future at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Elio Motors still needs around $300 million to get started on production in Shreveport.

The Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission is accusing Elio Motors of breaking Louisiana law, charging the startup with operating as a manufacturer/dealer without a license.

The commission made the decision during a hearing Monday in Metarie in which Elio Motors was given the opportunity to explain and defend their practice of offering reservations for the future purchase of the 3-wheeled vehicles.

Attorneys for Elio denied the practice is in violation of state law because the reservations are not actual sales.

However, the commission's attorney and executive director pointed to Elio's website and press releases that use words like "buy," "sale" and "own" as evidence of intent to sell.

When asked by the commission chairman where the $27.8 million in reservations for their cars is, Elio's attorney could not say.

La. Motor Vehicle Commission Chairman Ray Brandt called Elio's actions "disgraceful."



"Thank u for your opinion."

Brandt went on to say that he believed the case should be passed on to the Attorney General before each side offered their closing arguments.



Closing statement time.



Elio faces a $450,000 fine instead of the $7.5 million penalty that was originally proposed by the commission's attorney.

Elio will be required to pay that fine, obtain both licenses to manufacture and deal in Louisiana and place all refundable Elio reservations into a trust account within 60 days. Failure to do all of that will result in a daily fine of $5,000 for every day Elio is not compliant.

The company's plans to move into the former GM plant in west Shreveport repeatedly have hit delays.

Likewise, the state commission previously postponed its hearing.

This hearing comes nearly two months after the company's CEO, Paul Elio, came to Shreveport for a formal news conference with Caddo Parish Commissioners at the old GM plant.

There, Elio promised that his company is still bringing jobs and three-wheel cars to the area but that promise is now years in the making.

Elio has been promising those cars as well as 1,500 jobs in Shreveport since 2013, gaining local investors while their section of the old GM plant remains largely empty.

As our investigations have shown, they claimed in their last filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) back in May that they need to raise $376 million more in order to stay afloat in the coming year.

Elio claims progress is being made but also claims he can't give any specific details about that progress without violating SEC rules as a publicly traded company.

