Elio Motors defends reservations of 3-wheeled vehicles before state panel

By KSLA Staff
By Nick Lawton, Reporter
BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) -

Representatives of Elio Motors appeared before the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission Monday in Metarie to answer to concerns about possible violations of state laws involving reservations for their 3-wheeled vehicles. 

In January, the commission summoned company leaders to Metairie for a closed-door prehearing conference to answer to possible state law violations.

No one from the company showed up.

On Monday, Elio showed up and defended the reservations offered for purchase of the vehicles, saying they are not sales. 

However, the commission's attorney and executive director pointed to Elio's website and press releases that use words like "buy," "sale" and "own" as evidence of intent to sell. 

When asked by the commission chairman where the $27.8 million in reservations for their cars is, Elio's attorney could not say. 

The company's plans to move into the former GM plant in west Shreveport repeatedly have hit delays.

Likewise, the state commission previously postponed its hearing.

This hearing comes nearly two months after the company's CEO, Paul Elio, came to Shreveport for a formal news conference with Caddo Parish Commissioners at the old GM plant.

There, Elio promised that his company is still bringing jobs and three-wheel cars to the area but that promise is now years in the making.

Elio has been promising those cars as well as 1,500 jobs in Shreveport since 2013, gaining local investors while their section of the old GM plant remains largely empty.

As our investigations have shown, they claimed in their last filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) back in May that they need to raise $376 million more in order to stay afloat in the coming year.

Elio claims progress is being made but also claims he can't give any specific details about that progress without violating SEC rules as a publicly traded company.

