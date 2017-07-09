Elio Motors defends reservations of 3-wheeled vehicles before state panel

Elio Motors CEO Paul Elio and Caddo Parish District 12 Commissioner Louis Johnson addressed concerns about the company's future at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Elio CEO addresses concerns about company's status at former GM plant

Elio Motors' production time frame has been pushed back, again.

Elio Motors still needs around $300 million to get started on production in Shreveport.

Representatives of Elio Motors appeared before the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission Monday in Metarie to answer to concerns about possible violations of state laws involving reservations for their 3-wheeled vehicles.

La. Motor Vehicle Commission counsel making case that Elio solicited sales w/o being licensed by commission. https://t.co/67hL2yH36o @KSLA pic.twitter.com/bHFaqcNJzn — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) July 10, 2017

In January, the commission summoned company leaders to Metairie for a closed-door prehearing conference to answer to possible state law violations.

No one from the company showed up.

On Monday, Elio showed up and defended the reservations offered for purchase of the vehicles, saying they are not sales.

Elio Motors counsel: Elio not in violation of state sales laws b/c they've taken reservations, not made sales.https://t.co/67hL2yH36o @KSLA pic.twitter.com/szWOstZ2zs — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) July 10, 2017

However, the commission's attorney and executive director pointed to Elio's website and press releases that use words like "buy," "sale" and "own" as evidence of intent to sell.

When asked by the commission chairman where the $27.8 million in reservations for their cars is, Elio's attorney could not say.

La. Motor Vehicle Commission Chairman Ray Brandt called Elio's actions "disgraceful."



"Thank u for your opinion."

Attorney replied. @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) July 10, 2017

The company's plans to move into the former GM plant in west Shreveport repeatedly have hit delays.

Likewise, the state commission previously postponed its hearing.

This hearing comes nearly two months after the company's CEO, Paul Elio, came to Shreveport for a formal news conference with Caddo Parish Commissioners at the old GM plant.

There, Elio promised that his company is still bringing jobs and three-wheel cars to the area but that promise is now years in the making.

Elio has been promising those cars as well as 1,500 jobs in Shreveport since 2013, gaining local investors while their section of the old GM plant remains largely empty.

As our investigations have shown, they claimed in their last filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) back in May that they need to raise $376 million more in order to stay afloat in the coming year.

Elio claims progress is being made but also claims he can't give any specific details about that progress without violating SEC rules as a publicly traded company.

