Mixed reactions to Red River public boat ramp closures

The public boat launching ramps in Caddo and Bossier Parishes are closed due to rising water. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

There's been mixed reactions to the closure of public boat ramps along the Red River this weekend in northwest Louisiana. While there's disappointment, there's also acknowledgment about the sometimes treacherous conditions out on the 'Red.'

The Red River Waterway Commission announced the ramp closures in Caddo and Bossier Parishes on Friday due to the rising water from recent rainfall.

These include the ramps at the North Caddo, Stoner Avenue, Bishop Point, and Teague Parkway recreation areas.

"It kind of sucks but, I mean, it's pretty hot today so it wouldn't be a good day anyway," said Shorome Guillory. He arrived at the Teague Parkway boat ramp to check if it was open or not.

Boaters are still allowed on the river for now, but must use a private boat launch to get on the water.

Many understand the need to close the boat ramps. "It's really serious for boat traffic especially, you know, with the current going like it was," said local resident Ron LeBlanc.

We caught up with LeBlanc as he was checking on the water level for himself.

"I've seen several times, man, where there's logs the size of small submarines out here, you know. And people don't realize, you know," added LeBlanc.



That's why local sheriff's offices are warning boaters to be careful, as well.

Shorome Guillory told us he knows all about the dangers of debris. "So, if you hit a log you'll flip."

Once the level returns below 18 feet and the Red River is deemed safe, we're told the public boat launches will re-open.

But according to the National Weather Service, The Red River is not expected to crest until Monday, July 10 at 24 feet and then remain high through the week ahead.

