Closing of public Red River boat launches draws mixed reactions

The public boat launching ramps in Caddo and Bossier Parishes are closed due to rising water. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

There have been mixed reactions to the closure of public boat ramps along Red River in Northwest Louisiana this weekend.

While there's disappointment, there's also acknowledgment about the sometimes treacherous conditions out on the Red.

The Red River Waterway Commission announced the ramp closures in Bossier and Caddo parishes Friday due to the rising water level from recent rainfall.

These include the ramps at the North Caddo, Stoner Avenue, Bishop Point and Arthur Ray Teague Parkway recreation areas.

"It kind of sucks but, I mean, it's pretty hot today; so it wouldn't be a good day anyway," said Shorome Guillory, who was checking whether the Teague Parkway boat ramp was open.

For now, boaters still are allowed on the river.

But they must use a private boat launch to get on the water.

Many understand the need to close the boat ramps.

"It's really serious for boat traffic especially, you know, with the current going like it was," Ron LeBlanc said.

The local resident was checking on the water level for himself.

"I've seen several times, man, where there's logs the size of small submarines out here, you know. And people don't realize, you know," LeBlanc said.

That's why local sheriff's offices also are warning boaters to be careful.

Shorome Guillory told us he knows all about the dangers of debris.

"So if you hit a log, you'll flip."

The public boat launches are set to reopen once the river level falls back below 18 feet and the waterway is deemed safe.

Red River is expected to crest Monday at 24 feet and remain high through the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

Flood stage is 30 feet.

