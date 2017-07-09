LA seeks clothes for ex-inmates to wear to job interviews

Men's Wearhouse stores, including the one in Kings Crossing shopping center in Shreveport, are accepting donations of used and cleaned clothing appropriate for men and women leaving prison to wear for job interviews. (Source: Google Maps)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Have a business suit or work-appropriate dress that's tucked away in the back of your closet unused?

Louisiana's corrections department is looking for donations of professional clothing to give to men and women leaving prison who need something to wear for job interviews.

The department is asking for the contributions as part of the 10th annual National Suit Drive, a partnership with Refined by Fire Ministries and Men's Wearhouse.

Men's Wearhouse locations throughout Louisiana are accepting donations of used and cleaned clothing items, including suits, dress shirts, sports coats, shoes, jackets, ties and belts for men and women.

Clothing should be on a hanger.

In Shreveport, Men's Wearhouse is in Suite 100 of Kings Crossing shopping center at 7151 Youree Drive.

Donors receive a 50 percent coupon for future purchases at the store.

Donations are being accepted until July 31.

