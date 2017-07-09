Natchitoches woman jailed on multiple drug charges

Agents reportedly found suspected drug paraphernalia used in the packaging, distribution and use of illegal drugs. (Source: Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)

A woman is behind bars on narcotics charges after an investigation by the Natchitoches Mult-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Natchitoches Police Department.

According to a task force official, 27-year-old Shecola Matthews was taken into custody July 3 at a home in the 1400 block of Dixie Street while police investigated a disturbance.

Agents say Matthews had 2.5 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 19 suspected ecstasy tablets in her possession and syringes in her possession.

Authorities went to another home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue where Matthews was staying. Agents searched the home for other illegal drugs.

During the search, agents say they found suspected drug paraphernalia used in the packaging, distribution, and use of illegal drugs. Agents say they also found medications that are illegal to own without a prescription.

Matthews was charged with possession of CDS I (Ecstasy) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, 5 counts of possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The task force encourages all citizens to report crimes in their neighborhood anonymously by calling 318-357-2248.

