Shreveport police arrest woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

A man is recovering in the hospital after Shreveport police say he was stabbed multiple times Saturday night by his girlfriend.

It happened in the 9200 block of Simons Street. Police say the two were arguing when Holly Harrison grabbed a kitchen knife. Harrison reportedly stabbed the man twice in the stomach.

The man was taken to University Health with life-threatening injuries. Harrison was arrested at the scene, according to police.

The stabbing is still under investigation.

