Arkansas health department: New tick-borne illness arrives

With more people spending time at outside, ticks are becoming more of a problem.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas health officials are warning residents to avoid tick bites after confirming that a case of the Heartland virus has been confirmed in the state's northwest.

The patient was infected by a Lone Star tick but has since recovered. The virus causes flu-like symptoms and generally requires a hospital stay.

There is no vaccine or drug available to address the illness. Health officials say more than 20 cases have been reported in the southeastern and south-central United States, and that one person has died.

The Arkansas Health Department advises people going outside to use insect repellants, wear long-sleeve clothing, avoid bushy or wooded areas and routinely check for ticks.

The virus was first described in 2012 after infections in Missouri and Tennessee.

