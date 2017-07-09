Registration underway for backpack giveaway to help children of military families

Shoppers may purchase and donate school supplies to the Back-to-School Brigade® at any Dollar Tree store from July 5 through August 10. (Source: KSLA file)

Military families can register now to receive free backpacks and back-to-school supplies for their children from the Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade.

Families of post 9/11 wounded warriors of all ranks and of active-duty E1 through E6 military personnel can register online.

One-hundred backpacks with school supplies will be distributed July 24 at Barksdale Air Force Base. Only families that register online can receive backpacks and school supplies.

People who are not eligible to receive a backpack can still help the cause by donating supplies. According to Operation Homefront, shoppers can purchase and donate supplies for the Back-to-School Brigade at any Dollar Tree store until August 10.

