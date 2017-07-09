Rafters FC Playoff Bound - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Rafters FC Playoff Bound

Rafters FC Playoff Bound

By Rashad Johnson, Sports Reporter
Connect
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Over 2,500 fans filled Messmer Stadium for the Shreveport Rafters final regular season home game with the Dutch Lions.

The Rafters clinched the 4th seed in the playoffs.

The Rafters finish the season with a 1-1 draw. With the point, the Rafters are playoff bound for the second straight season.

