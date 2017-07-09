2017 Grambling Legends HOF Ceremony

There was a sold out crowd for the 2017 Grambling Legends Hall of Fame Ceremony.



10 athletes joined the fold, one track and field athlete, 2 baseball players, 2 basketball players and 5 football players were enshrined on July 8th.



These 10 athletes were some of the best student athletes to come through Grambling and that's saying a lot when you look at the names already in the Hall of Fame.



President Rick Gallot and several other legends were on hand for the ceremony like, NBA Legend Willis Reed, Grambling Great Shaq Harris and Super Bowl Champion Doug Williams.

The new members are Robert Atkins Jr., Tommie Bowens, Albert Dennis III, Brenda Gullege, Juan McWilliams, Robert Parham, Robert Pennywell, James Randall, Bobby Ricks and Ernest Sterling, Sr.



The new members say the past can have a positive affect on the future.

"The schools have the records and it's important that the younger generations find out what happens before their days. Some of these guys have played professional basketball, football and baseball and these young people would never know that they came from Grambling," said Bobby Ricks.

"One thing that coach Rob and coach Hobdy and all of the coaches brought back older players to help with younger players," said Albert Dennis III.