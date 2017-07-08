Southern University alumnus donates $25,000 to SUSLA

A Southern University at Shreveport alumnus and Shreveport native presented a check to Southern University in Shreveport on Friday.

Tony Williams, along with his wife Tina gave $25,000 dollars to the school during the Southern University Alumni Federation Leadership Summit, according to a news release.

The funds will be used to establish "The Five-Fifths Agenda for America" program at SUSLA.

The goals of FFAA are to increase the number of black male degree graduates, increase the number of black male teachers or STEM graduates, establish HBCUs as institutional bases for long term systemic change, and to influence the national dialogue on the relationship between black men and America.

"We are certainly grateful for his generous donation that will contribute to the facilitation of the FFAA project on our campus," said SUSLA Chancellor Rodney A. Ellis. "We also encourage other Alumni and friends of the college to consider matching his gift."

Williams is fro the Cooper Road/Martin Luther King Jr. area of Shreveport. He attended SUSLA before transferring and graduating from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

