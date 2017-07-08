Emotions run high one week after suspicious house fire in Shreveport

Emotions are still running high at the scene of a suspicious house fire that broke out back on Saturday, July 1 in the Shreve Island neighborhood of Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)

One week after a house fire stunned a normally quiet, peaceful neighborhood in Shreveport, neighbors are still wondering how it started and emotions are running high for at least one of the fire victims.

The charred skeleton of a home is all that remains from a raging fire back on Saturday afternoon, July 1, at the corner of Captain Shreve Drive and Reily Lane. That's in the Shreve Island neighborhood.

One neighbor first heard about it from his granddaughter who rushed into the house with the news.

"So Abigail, 5-years-old, said, 'Call 9-1-1!' So, I called 9-1-1 and of course, a couple more people done called before I did," said neighbor Joseph Drinkard.

Drinkard told us he first spotted flames underneath the carport area and they spread quickly, destroying 3 vehicles and leaving the house a complete loss.

In total, it took two dozen firefighters from 7 units half an hour to bring the fire under control. A spokesman for the Shreveport Fire Department could only confirm the incident is considered suspicious and under investigation, leaving neighbors to wonder what really happened.

"It was real scary," Drinkard said. My little granddaughter, she was just shaking. That house is on fire, there's people out here. Of course, police came immediately with the fire trucks."

The homeowners' son approached us during our visit to the site. He did not elaborate on a cause either. Instead, he was noticeably upset about our presence at the scene where he and his family lost everything.

While the fire may have shaken up some of the neighbors, several also told us that something else happened that was pleasantly surprising: Just how much people came together to help out.

The son's childhood friend, Christina Ray, said she helped him get his animals to safety as the fire still burned. And she wasn't alone in offering help.

"There was people out, you know, handing out waters and Doctor Peppers," Ray said. "I mean that's awesome that people out in the community would do that."

Michelle Davison, with the American Red Cross, said her agency is now working with the family to help them get back on their feet.

