Miller County Sheriff's Office ID 2nd suspect in liquor store burglary

Investigators with the Miller County Sheriff's Office have named another suspect in an SWAR liquor store burglary.

George Edward Adams, 27, of Maumelle, Arkansas is wanted for his alleged involvement in the burglary of the Cotton Patch Liquor Store, according to Miller County Sheriff's Office.

Adams is on parole in Arkansas. He is known to have contacts in Hope, Arkansas.

The burglary happened on the morning of July 3. When deputies got there, they determined that the store had been broken into.

In surveillance footage, they spotted two people wearing dark colored hoodies and shorts in the store around 4 a.m. A white Chevrolet pickup in the video was found later in the mud near the store.

The truck was reported stolen from Little Rock on June 30th, according to Miller County Sheriff's Office.

Arkansas State Police have one other suspect in custody. Donald Shirey, 49, from Little Rock has been charged with burglary. He also had a warrant for his arrest in Oklahoma and a parole revocation in Arkansas.

Anyone with information regarding Adams' whereabouts is urged to call Miller County Crime Stoppers at (870) 793-7867.

