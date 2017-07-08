Hwy 59 in Jefferson reopened to limited traffic after train derailment

Officials have reopened an overpass in Jefferson, Texas after a train crash damaged the structure on Friday.

Inspectors with the Texas Department of Transportation said that traffic could safely use the opposite side of the bridge, according to TxDOTD. Drivers were able to use the bridge on Saturday around 2 p.m.

Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction across the bridge. Oversized and overweight vehicles will not be allowed to use the bridge until permanent repairs are made.

Crews were able to construct a tower to support the damaged area and clear the derailed cars from the structure overnight.

The crash happened Friday morning. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved in the crash and derailment.

TxDOTD said that they expect to have emergency permanent repair plans finalized and to hire a contractor by the end of next week.

Crews will continue to monitor the overpass for any safety concerns until final repairs are made.

