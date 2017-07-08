SPD: Man accepts ride from stranger, driver tries to rob him

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are hoping to identify a suspect who reportedly tried to rob a man at gunpoint Saturday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Euclid and McNeil Streets at 6:05 a.m. According to police, the victim left the Sand Bar in downtown Shreveport looking for a cab.

Police say a man offered the victim a ride in a white Lexus SUV with gold trim.

The driver took the man to the intersection when he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from him.

The man jumped out of the car and ran away to call police.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

