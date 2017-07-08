High water closes Red River boat launches

The public boat launching ramps in Caddo and Bossier Parishes are closed due to rising water. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

Public boat launches along the Red River are closed as water levels are expected to continue to rise into early next week.

While boats are still allowed on the water, local sheriff's offices are warning boaters to be careful.

The Red River Waterway Commission closed public boat ramps on Friday due to the rising water, including ramps at the North Caddo, Stoner Avenue, Bishop Point and Teague Parkway recreation areas.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is warning boaters to be on the lookout for large debris in the water. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's office is letting boaters know they can still use private boat launch sites, but to be careful going out on rising water.

According to the Red River Waterway Commission, recent rainfall in the Red River Valley has resulted in increased flows.

The National Weather Service indicates the water level was at 21.48 feet as of 9:00 a.m. Saturday and levels are expected to rise to 23 feet by early Monday. Once the level returns below 18 feet and the river is deemed safe, the public boat launches will re-open.

The Red River Waterway Commission says the recreation areas at the boat launches are open. However, the boat launching lanes at the areas will be closed.

To find out when the boat launches will be open, visit the Red River Waterway Commission website or call 318-352-7446.

