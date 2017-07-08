Two arrested, 3 others sought after Benton home invasion

Bossier Sheriff's deputies are still looking for multiple suspects after arresting two men for allegedly robbing a home near Cypress Black Bayou.

Deputies say the robbery happened on June 28 around 2:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Glen Cove Drive in Benton.

According to deputies, three men tied the homeowner up and searched the house for valuables.

Detectives say someone driving to the home saw the men as they were leaving. The person provided descriptions of the three men and the truck they were driving.

Detectives say the truck was captured on surveillance video as it pulled into the parking lot of Country Corner store on the corner of Linton Road and Parks Road. Authorities say they were able to determine the truck belonged to 18-year-old Peyton Jones of Waskom, Texas.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fbossiersheriff%2Fvideos%2F1424246421015713%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

Jones was arrested Monday after he admitted to being involved in the planning and execution of the robbery, according to deputies. Jones is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and home invasion.

Detectives also arrested Joshua Mauldin. According to deputies, Mauldin used to live in the home targeted by the robbery. Mauldin is currently behind bars in the Harrison County Sheriff's Office in Marshall. Mauldin will be extradited back to Bossier Parish on a charge of principle to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Detectives are still looking for 20-year-old Isean McDaniel of Waskom, Texas. According to deputies, McDaniel is the man who broke into the home. McDaniel is wanted on charges of simple burglary and home invasion.

According to detectives, the additional arrests of two unidentified men who broke into the home are expected.

Anyone who knows any information that could help investigators is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriffs Office at 318-965-2203.

