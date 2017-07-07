Suspect in high-speed chase booked into Caddo Correctional

Louisiana State Police and members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force have a man in custody they think led a trooper on a high-speed chase.

Delando Deshun Owens, 22, of Logansport, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 6:07 p.m. July 7 on one count each of aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer. He also is being held as an in-state fugitive.

And Owens, who was on probation, had a previous warrant out for his arrest from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.

Investigators tracked Owens to a home in Shreveport on June 27.

In the home, Owens was found with 20-year-old Alexus McCullough. She has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

The chase Tuesday ended in a wreck in which Trooper Garrett Monroe was seriously injured when his vehicle rolled over.

The wreck happened at 7:52 p.m. that day on St. Vincent Avenue between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lynbrook Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

At the time, Monroe was pursuing a vehicle he had tried to stop on Louisiana Highway 3132.

The trooper lost control of his vehicle on St. Vincent Avenue at the railroad tracks.

