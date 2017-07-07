High speed chase suspect booked into Caddo Correctional Center

Louisiana State Police and US Marshall's Task Force have one man in custody that they believe lead one trooper on a high-speed chase.

Delano D. Owens, 22, of Logansport has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and booked on aggravated flight from an officer, resisting arrest. He also had a previous warrant out on his DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office and was on probation.

Investigators were able to track Owens to a home in Shreveport on June 27. In the home, Owens was found with 20-year-old Alexus McCullough. She was charged with accessory after the fact.

The chase happened on Tuesday, according to a news release from LSP Troop G. The chase ended in a crash for Trooper Garrett Monroe, which left him seriously injured when his vehicle rolled over.

The wreck happened at 7:52 p.m. on St. Vincent Avenue between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lynbrook Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

At the time, Monroe was pursuing a vehicle he had tried to stop on Louisiana Highway 3132. The trooper lost control of his vehicle on St. Vincent Avenue at the railroad tracks.

