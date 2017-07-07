1 in custody after police chase

Shreveport police have one person in custody after a chasing a stolen car on Friday evening.

Officers located a vehicle reported stolen out of Bossier City. After a chase, the driver and passenger got out of the car on E. 72nd and ran, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police are still looking for one of the people who ran from the car. Officers have K9s on the scene searching for the other person.

No word on any charges at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.