1 in custody after police chase

The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.More >>
The First Baptist School confirmed Friday its headmaster resigned after his arrest by North Charleston Police.More >>
