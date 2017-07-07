Shooting suspect wanted, considered armed, dangerous

Marshall police are asking for the public’s help locating a shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Quantravious Markez Miles, who is wanted for one count of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, two counts of forgery and one count of misdemeanor theft.

The aggravated assault charge stems from a shooting that happened on July 2, around 7:10 p.m. on Sanford Street, according to police.

The victim told officers he was driving southbound on Sandford Street when Miles in the vehicle behind him began shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Miles stands about 5’1” tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Miles can be located is urged to call MPD at 903-935-4575.

