TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open after major wreck on I-20

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City are back open after a major wreck slowed traffic for less than an hour Friday evening.

All lanes are open on I-20 East at Hamilton Road. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 8, 2017

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at Hamilton Road.

The left and center lane have opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-20 East at Hamilton Road. Congestion has reached Line Avenue. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 8, 2017

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted the left and center lanes are back open on I-20 around 7:30 p.m.

I-20 East is closed at Hamilton Road due to debris removal. Congestion is currently minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 8, 2017

The interstate is blocked due to debris on the roadway.

Traffic has reached Line Avenue.

It is unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

