TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open after major wreck on I-20 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes back open after major wreck on I-20

(Doug Warner/KSLA News 12) (Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
(Doug Warner/KSLA News 12) (Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City are back open after a major wreck slowed traffic for less than an hour Friday evening. 

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on eastbound I-20 at Hamilton Road.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development tweeted the left and center lanes are back open on I-20 around 7:30 p.m. 

The interstate is blocked due to debris on the roadway.

Traffic has reached Line Avenue.

It is unclear how long traffic will be impacted. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly