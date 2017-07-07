TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash on Airline Drive near I-220

Bossier police are on the scene of a vehicle rollover on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Airline Drive just north of Interstate 220.

According to Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale, two vehicles were involved, with one rolling over.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash. No word on citations.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.