Homer man sentenced in murder of Webster Parish deputy

A Homer man has been sentenced to five years of hard labor after pleading to Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder in the death of a Webster Parish Deputy.

Jermaine Johnson allegedly concealed evidence following the murder of 69-year-old Deputy Sulyn Prince.

Prince's body was discovered January 2016 in a shallow grave in a wooded area behind her house.

According to investigators, Andrew Critton was also found guilty of Second Degree Murder following the deputy's death.

Critton will be sentenced to life in prison without parole on July 11.

Claiborne Parish District Attorney Danny Newell said in a statement that DNA testing during Critton's prosecution showed that he acted alone in the rape and murder of Deputy Prince.

Webster sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Igo confirmed that Prince was as a master control operator at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, a prison the sheriff's office operates just north of Doyline. A master control operator controls the prison's gates, doors and cameras

