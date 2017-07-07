Rooted in faith: NWLA group committed to helping airmen

Rooted in family & faith, The Warrior Network focuses on the mental, physical and spiritual needs of Shreveport-Bossier's military community/Source: The Warrior Network

The McGuires have an open door policy, making themselves available on base to all military personnel/Source: Trey McGuire

You won't find many people on the Barksdale Air Force Base who don't know Trey McGuire.

"For those around the base and in the community that know Trey, he's probably the best friend of just about everybody around here, he's an awesome guy, he runs an awesome network," said MSgt. Shane Shehane.

McGuire's organization, The Warrior Network is focused on serving those who serve. It's a foundation of support through group dinners, outings or just a shoulder to lean on when times are tough.

"I firmly believe that a lot of the problems that we face as humanity, not just military, can be dealt with -- with a friend, by having somebody, by having that place and those people that you can go to no matter what," expressed McGuire.

McGuire himself is no stranger to hard times.

"My dad is in prison, that was a very public thing. We've lost two babies through a miscarriage. I've had to personally file bankruptcy because of issues and mistakes and things, that we don't normally talk about," he continued.

McGuire says The Warrior Network is a calling, a way for him to use his experiences to help others.

While The Warrior Network is a faith-based organization, he says it's the differences and life experiences that keeps bringing people together.

"The faith part doesn't matter, but most of the time in that, it leads us to a conversation sometimes about faith and they know that if they ever have questions like that we are safe place for that, they also know if they don't we're not going to judge them, we're not gonna look at them wrong, we're not gonna push them away. We're going to actually bring them in right there with us, and do what we do with an understanding that 'hey we are different people, and that's OK that's perfectly fine'."

Trey and his wife have an open door policy, known for stepping in when others would walk away.

"It's messy, it's real, it's authentic, it's a place where they can just be themselves; come in and just let go of everything that's bothering them with no strings attached, no worries, no cares and just be themselves," said McGuire, "and we're gonna love them. we're going to accept them just as they are."

