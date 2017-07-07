Police arrest man in connection with Bossier City home burglary

Thanks to a tip made to Bossier Crime Stoppers, Bossier City Police say they have arrested 36-year-old Carlzays Lamon Hanson in connection with a residential burglary. (Source: BCPD)

Thanks to a tip made to Bossier Crime Stoppers, Bossier City Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a residential burglary.

Authorities say 36-year-old Carlzays Lamon Hanson was taken into custody Friday morning at a residence in Shreveport.

Hanson was linked to a break-in last month at a home in the 1000 block of James Street. An investigation found Hanson, who had recently been released from jail and placed on parole for a prior burglary, took more than $6000 worth of electronics in the burglary including video game systems, televisions and an iMac computer.

