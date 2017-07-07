Shreveport Police work to identify attempted robbery suspect

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for an attempted business robbery in north Shreveport. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for an attempted business robbery in north Shreveport.

It happened Thursday, June 29 just after 5:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 1900 block of North Market Street.

Authorities say a man purchased items from the store. After making his purchase, the man handed the clerk a note demanding money in exchange for not harming anyone. The clerk reportedly could not open the register to give the man any money. When the clerk explained that to the man, he reportedly fled on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify this man to please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the organization’s website at Lockemup.org.

