Hwy. 59 shut down in Jefferson, TX after trains collide, railroad issues statement

Crews are working to clear a train derailment where 2 trains collided in Jefferson, TX underneath Highway 59 (Source: Kevin Huckabee)

Union Pacific has issued a statement as crews work to clear derailed cars after 2 trains collided in Jefferson, TX Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. underneath the overpass on Highway 59 at East Watson Street on the north end of the city.

Around 10:50 a.m. CT on Friday, July 7, a northbound Union Pacific train derailed near Jefferson, Texas, following a collision with several rail cars operated by the Kansas City Southern (KCS). There were no injuries to the train crew or the public. The incident occurred at a rail interlocker, which is a rail intersection where two train tracks meet in a perpendicular fashion. Several derailed cars impacted the U.S. Highway 59 bridge above the railroad tracks. Texas DOT is responding and has shut down the roadway while it evaluates the bridge structure. Initial reports indicate 13 cars derailed from the Union Pacific train. The train originated in Port Laredo, Texas, and was headed to Yard Center, Illinois, outside of Chicago. It was hauling intermodal containers, which are boxes that can move from ships to trains to trucks and are typically hauling consumer products. There were no hazardous materials involved. Union Pacific apologizes to the motoring public and the community for the incident's impacts. We will work diligently with all involved parties to remedy the situation. The incident's cause is under investigation.

The Jefferson City Administrator Kevin Huckabee says about 10-12 cars were derailed and one of them hit a pillar under the highway.

The highway has been shut down in the area and Texas Department of Transportation has been called because of the damage to the pillar, according to Huckabee.

It is unclear how long the highway will shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

Huckabee said the cars were not carrying anything hazardous. They were reportedly carrying lumber and shipping containers, but it is unclear what was in the containers.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Railroad Commission is heading up the investigation into the collision.

Jefferson police, Marion County Sheriff's Department, a Marion County constable, and volunteer fire department were also there to help.

