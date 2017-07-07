Hwy. 59 shut down in Jefferson, TX after 2 trains collide

Crews are working to clear a train derailment where 2 trains collided in Jefferson, TX underneath Highway 59 (Source: Kevin Huckabee)

Crews are working to clear derailed cars after 2 trains collided in Jefferson, TX Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. underneath the overpass on Highway 59 at East Watson Street on the north end of the city.

The Jefferson City Administrator Kevin Huckabee says about 10-12 cars were derailed and one of them hit a pillar under the highway.

The highway has been shut down in the area and Texas Department of Transportation has been called because of the damage to the pillar, according to Huckabee.

It is unclear how long the highway will shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

Huckabee said the cars were not carrying anything hazardous. They were reportedly carrying lumber and shipping containers, but it is unclear what was in the containers.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The railroad commission is heading up the investigation into the collision.

Jefferson police, Marion County Sheriff's Department, a Marion County constable, and volunteer fire department were also there to help.

