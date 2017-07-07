Arrest made in fatal Shreveport hit-and-run

Police believe 42-year-old Robert Lee Davis Jr. is responsible for the fatal crash that left one woman dead. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport police say a man is in custody following a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead and a man with serious injuries.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday just south of the Kings Highway exit.

Crash investigators believe a red truck was heading south on I-49 when it was hit by a white Chevrolet truck. When police arrived, they located the red Ford truck with two people inside. The driver, 25-year-old Corey Gilliand was sent to University Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, 23-year-old Amber Kissack, died at the scene.

The driver of that white Chevrolet truck has since been identified as 42-year-old Robert Lee Davis Jr.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit believe Davis allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle, causing it to flip several times down the interstate. In addition, investigators believe Davis stopped at the accident, saw that Kissack was unconscious, and then fled the scene.

During the time it took investigators to locate Davis, he allegedly painted over the damage sustained to his vehicle in an attempt to hide/destroy evidence of the crash, according to authorities.

Davis was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of felony hit and run and one count of obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.