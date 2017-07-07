Strong storms possible on Saturday

There is a marginal risk of severe weather for Saturday.

We will have a quiet early morning as we start the day with increasing clouds. A cold front will be moving toward the area later in the day.

Cool boundaries may enter the area before the front moves in. Any boundary could ignite thunderstorms, some as early as noon.

Thunderstorms will increase into the late afternoon as the front gets closer. The main threat with this system will be winds in excess of 60 mph and possible large damaging hail.

There may be a lull in the activity in the evening but more storms are possible after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning. Sunday will find a few storms but they should be below severe limits and possibly only across East and Northeast Texas.

