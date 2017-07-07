Possible storms could impact weekend plans

A few strong storms this weekend could impact weekend plans around the ArkLaTex.

The weekend will be unsettled with scattered rain and a few strong storms Saturday as a cold front makes its way into the area.

Friday starts with clear to partly cloudy skies, light southwest winds and lows in the low to mid-70s. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The rest of Friday is expected to hold heat and humidity with isolated to scattered afternoon storms and light winds.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms for Saturday and a chance of rain and storms Sunday as well.

Lows Saturday will be in the mid-70s followed by highs in the low to mid-90s.

Lows Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s and highs either side of 90.

The cold front will stall in the area leaving an unsettled forecast next week.

Rain continues into Monday with lows in the low 70s and highs near in the low 90s.

Rain with a few rumbles may be found Tuesday with rain tapering off Wednesday.

Lows will be in the mid-70s and highs in the low 90s for the week.

It appears that isolated afternoon storms will linger the rest of the week with lows in the mid-70s each morning and highs in the mid-90s.

