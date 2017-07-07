Woman crashes car into pole

A woman is recovering after she lost control of her car and crashed near Southwood High School Friday morning in Shreveport.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 9000 block of Walker Road.

Officers at the scene say the driver lost control and her car crashed off the road at a high rate of speed.

Police say the woman clipped a curve before hitting a pole.

She reportedly knocked down the light pole but no utility lines were affected.

The woman was taken to University Health for minor injuries and DUI testing.

