Shreveport sets grand opening of its riverfront dog park

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover has been ordered to sign off on funding for a dog park in the city.

Mayor must sign: Judge rules in favor of Dog Park Alliance

Shreveport's Parks and Recreation Department estimates the cost to maintain a dog park at the Stoner Recreational site will be more than $60,000, and a sizeable chunk of it will go toward waste removal.

SPAR lays out the scoop on potential dog park operating costs

Even before a Caddo Parish district court judge makes a final ruling on the future of a proposed dog park in Shreveport, attorneys for Mayor Cedric Glover have turned to an appeals court for help. And it turns out, it's the judge who urged those attorneys to do so.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA News 12) - The Shreveport Dog Park Alliance filed a lawsuit against Mayor Cedric Glover Thursday. "I never would have dreamed it would have had to come to something like this," said

The dog park fight continues. Shreveport's City Council is taking a side ahead of Tuesday's lawsuit involving the dog park alliance and Mayor Cedric Glover.

"Come. Sit. Stay."

And ...

"Dogs, please bring your humans."

That's the invitation to Shreveport's riverfront dog park.

The grand opening will be held the evening of July 14.

The city announced Thursday that a ribbon cutting will be at 5 p.m. that date at the venue near the Stoner Avenue boat launch along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

A "pawty" will follow, says the city.

“We are excited about the first dog park to open in Shreveport,” Mayor Ollie S. Tyler said in a statement about the ceremony. “We are looking forward to the sense of community this park will provide for our citizens.”

The design and construction of the park was funded by a $280,000 grant from the Red River Waterway Commission, more than $40,000 in private donations and about $28,000 from the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance.

