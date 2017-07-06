Shreveport sets grand opening of its riverfront dog park - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport sets grand opening of its riverfront dog park

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

"Come. Sit. Stay."

And ...

"Dogs, please bring your humans."

That's the invitation to Shreveport's riverfront dog park.

The grand opening will be held the evening of July 14.

The city announced Thursday that a ribbon cutting will be at 5 p.m. that date at the venue near the Stoner Avenue boat launch along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.

A "pawty" will follow, says the city.

“We are excited about the first dog park to open in Shreveport,” Mayor Ollie S. Tyler said in a statement about the ceremony. “We are looking forward to the sense of community this park will provide for our citizens.” 

The design and construction of the park was funded by a $280,000 grant from the Red River Waterway Commission, more than $40,000 in private donations and about $28,000 from the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly