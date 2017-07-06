Second suspect arrested in carjacking with infant inside

Davis, Shayla and Nolan Jones of Shreveport were the victims of an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in southwest Shreveport. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

The second and final suspect has been arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a carjacking in which a baby was in the vehicle.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 in the 8100 block of Jewella Ave. at the Soap Opera in southwest Shreveport.

Shreveport police say the two juvenile suspects jumped inside the SUV of Davis Jones while he was standing inside the laundromat.

As the two attempted car thefts began to drive away, Jones jumped onto the driver’s side door and yelled at the driver to stop because his 11-month-old child was in the car.

"I was trying to get them to stop the truck. I kept telling them, 'My baby's in the truck, my baby's in the truck'," said Jones

The driver refused to stop and Jones grabbed and turned the steering wheel causing the SUV to crash, according to police.

Jones' child was removed from the SUV and taken to safety while the two juveniles ran off.

Both suspects are booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center and are charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping and carjacking.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.