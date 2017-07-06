WATCH LIVE: City-wide prayer vigil in response to "violent year" in Shreveport

A citywide prayer vigil is underway in Shreveport in response to what organizers call "one of the most violent years in recent history."

The vigil started about 6:30 p.m. at New Life Tabernacle Church, 4445 Meriwether Rd.

Watch streaming live here or on the KSLA News 12 mobile app.

"Homicides happen near daily," Debra Kelly says in a news release announcing plans for the vigil. "Our city is in desperate need of JESUS!"

Members of the public have been invited to attend and "pray for peace in our city, her citizens, for those who serve and protect and for city and parish leaders."

Mayor Ollie Tyler, representatives of the Caddo district attorney's office and several other civic leaders and law enforcement personnel were invited to attend, Kelly said.

