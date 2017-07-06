Ex-Homer mayor convicted, sentenced for taking town funds

Homer Mayor Alecia Smith turned herself in to Claiborne Parish Deputies Monday night.

A Homer city council member called for the resignation of the town's mayor, in the wake of the mayor's arrest on with 6 counts of malfeasance in office.

A former Homer mayor must pay a $1,000 fine and make restitution to the town for using municipal funds for herself.

Alecia Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of malfeasance in office, the Louisiana attorney general's office reports.

After diverting funds from the town, she then falsified public records to justify her expenses and receive reimbursement, authorities said.

The court deferred her two 5-year jail sentences.

In addition to the fine, she was placed on probation for three years of probation and ordered to repay $6,647.51 to the town.

"I have made it clear since entering office that the Louisiana Department of Justice will not stand for corrupt public officials," Attorney General Jeff Landry says in a statement about the case.

"The people of our State deserve better and should expect more out of those who are appointed or elected to serve."

