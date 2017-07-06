Blind Tiger working to reopen after car plows into restaurant

A popular downtown Shreveport restaurant is closed after a car was knocked into the front of the building.

It happened Thursday afternoon at The Blind Tiger in the 100 block of Texas Street.

A vehicle ran a red light and hit another vehicle, knocking it into the building, Shreveport police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

No one in the restaurant or vehicles was hurt."The bad news is that the damage was pretty serious and the BT will have to be closed until the structure is surveyed and repairs made," says a post on the Downtown Development Authority's Facebook page.

Now The Blind Tiger staffers are working to figure out if it the restaurant can be reopened Friday.

The Blind Tiger's Glenn Brannan told the DDA that this is the third time a vehicle has plowed into the restaurant.

"We are going to be talking to the city about the possibility of installing some bollards to prevent this again," the DDA post continues.

