CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed robbery at Bossier City car wash

Police are looking for three men who allegedly robbed a car wash. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City police have released surveillance video of three people caught on camera robbing a car wash on Benton Road Sunday night in hopes it will turn up leads that can help identify the bandits.

It happened at Zips Car Wash in the 1900 block of Benton Road just before closing time. Police say one of the three men who robbed the car wash office was armed with a gun.

All three men had their faces covered, but the surveillance video got a clear shot of the getaway car they fled to after grabbing the cash.

Police say it appears to be a gray or silver four-door SUV, possibly a Hyundai.

Two employees were in the office at the time. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. Police say Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. Those who can provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.

