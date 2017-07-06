I-220W reopens after wreck that sent 1 person to hospital

Westbound Interstate 220 is back open in the wake of a two-vehicle wreck.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Benton Road in Bossier Parish.

One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The Louisiana highway department reports that traffic at one time was backed up to Airline Drive.

I-220 West is closed to traffic at Benton Road due to an accident. Congestion has reached Airline Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 6, 2017

Again, westbound I-220 is back open.

All lanes are open I-220 West at Benton Road. Congestion has reached Airline Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) July 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.