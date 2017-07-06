I-220W reopens after wreck that sent 1 person to hospital - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

I-220W reopens after wreck that sent 1 person to hospital

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Westbound Interstate 220 is back open in the wake of a two-vehicle wreck.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Benton Road in Bossier Parish.

One person has been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The Louisiana highway department reports that traffic at one time was backed up to Airline Drive.

Again, westbound I-220 is back open.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly