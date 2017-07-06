TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 East at Hearne Avenue back open after wreck

At one point, DOTD reported traffic reached Jewella Avenue. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

I-20 East at Hearne Avenue is closed due to a wreck. (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation)

All lanes are open on I-20 East at Hearne Avenue after a wreck caused delays earlier this afternoon, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Officials say traffic has reached Monkhouse Drive.

According to DOTD, traffic is being diverted onto the Hearne Avenue exit ramp and immediately back to I-20 East.

No word on any injuries.

The cause of the wreck is unknown.

