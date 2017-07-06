Barksdale airman earns top honors for nuclear deterrence efforts

A Barksdale Airman is among a select group chosen for both the 2016 Nuclear Deterrence Operations and the Nuclear & Missile Operations Award.

The Nuclear Deterrence Operations Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments of airmen contributing to nuclear deterrence operations.

The 2nd Bomb Wing's Tech. Sgt. Andrews W. Weissbach has been named as Non-commissioned Officer of the Year.

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2016 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Awards and the Nuclear & Missile Operations Awards," said Lt. Gen. Jack Weinstein, deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration at the Air Force headquarters.

"We have airmen doing a phenomenal job each and every day delivering our nation a robust, reliable, flexible and survivable nuclear deterrent," he continued. "Our winners are distinguished even among that group. Their outstanding performance strengthened the nation’s nuclear deterrent and exemplifies the professionalism we value in our airmen."

The Nuclear & Missile Operations Award honors officers who made the most significant contribution to the nuclear and missile operations career field.

The award winners were selected from a diverse field within the Air Force’s major commands, unified combatant commands and other agencies, including the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.

Click here to view the complete list of award winners.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.