Miller County, AR gets news voting machines

Voters in Miller County Arkansas will have an easier time at the polls next election.

On Wednesday morning, the Miller County Election Committee got 56 new voting machines and equipment to count votes.

The county along with the state of Arkansas invested over $400,000 for the upgrades.

The previous machines were in use for 10 years.

"The new machines will not be connected to the internet so they can not be hacked from an unknown source," said Brandon Cogburn, Miller County's election commissioner.

