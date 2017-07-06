Newly renovated Cargill Park Sports Complex officially open

A newly renovated sports complex will officially be unveiled Thursday morning.

The city of Shreveport hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Cargill Park Sports Complex at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Cargill Park is Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation's regional sports facility. The complex hosts recreational league tournaments and tournaments for both baseball and softball. Two four-field complexes and two championship fields make up the facility.

The renovations and improvements include field updates to the turf and irrigation improvements, lighting and bigger dugouts.

