Shreveport Regional Airport marks 65th anniversary with free flights to Charlotte

Shreveport Regional Airport is giving away 8 round trip tickets to Charlotte to mark the airport's 65th anniversary.

Airport Marketing Director Mark Crawford announced the giveaway at a news conference Thursday morning. Online registration to win tickets begins at Noon Thursday and ends at Noon on August 31.

Direct flights to Charlotte from Shreveport were announced back in April. Flights are set to begin August 22.

"This will give passengers another East Coast option, so we encourage everybody to support this service once it's up and running," said Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler.

Tickets for those American Airlines flights are already on sale. Flights from SHV to CLT departing on that date are currently listing at just under $400.

Shreveport Regional Airport opened in 1952 and was expanded in 1971 and 1998.

The airport is a hub that offers flights with Allegiant Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and GLO. Altogether, the airport has more than 40 daily scheduled arriving and departing flights at the airport.

