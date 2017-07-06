Car slams into Shreveport business

A driver is recovering after ramming their car into a Shreveport business on Thursday morning.

Police got the call just before 4:30 a.m. to Eagle Distribution on W. 62nd Street near Courtesy Lane and Sippel Street. That's in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood.

The driver told police that the car's brakes failed and that it only stopped after crashing into the building.

There were no injuries.

Shreveport police expects to cite the driver after an investigation.

