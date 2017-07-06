Two Interstate 20 exits in Webster Parish closed for repairs

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have announced that two exit and entrance ramps will be closed due to road work.

Eastbound exit 49 (LA 531) will be closed on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the LA DOTD's website.

Exit 52 (LA 532) in Minden will be closed on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closures are a part of the ongoing Interstate 20 improvements in Webster Parish.

The work will be done weather permitting.

